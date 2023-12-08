Today we include the Family Business of the Year, which was won by JW Myers Monumental Masons.

J W Myers Monumental Masons is a long-standing family owned and run memorial specialists who offer their services across Yorkshire with showrooms in Wheldrake, Fulford, Selby, Easingwold, Goole and Scarborough.

Judges called the business “a highly respected multigenerational family business for over the last 300 years”.

The firm said: “We are still a little shellshocked about winning, especially against such tough competition. Winning the award is amazing, it is lovely to have received this award and it was a night we will never forget.

“I think the reason we won is down to our amazing team who look after our clients, our team give 100% to our customers and that combined with a quality product and fair pricing is what has made us what we are today.

“I think this award will benefit our business for years to come. Not only do we have a lovely trophy for our showroom but we can also share the whole experience on our social and website.

“I would like to give recognition to Harrison Sign LTD and Geo Copper & Sons who were our competition in the final. It was an honour to be in the final with both these two long-established family businesses.”