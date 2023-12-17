Home Start York has featured on GMB's "1 million minutes" campaign this December. Aiming to help end loneliness, the campaign asks viewers of the show to pledge time towards charities that help make people feel less alone.

Pledges can range from a one-off hour to a long term volunteering opportunity. For Home Start York, its time is dedicated to helping local families with young children navigate tough times, isolation and loneliness.

Maria O’Keeffe, manager of Home-Start York, said: "We are so pleased to be part of the 1 Million Minutes campaign again this year.

"The wonderful people who give their time to volunteer for us form an integral part of how we can support parents in York and we really welcome and value their involvement in making a positive difference to families' lives."