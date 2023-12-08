Head down to Homestead Park in Clifton and you will see the likenesses of Mr Tumnus, the White Witch and Aslan the talking lion from the CS Lewis classic story, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

The sculptures have been woven out of willow - but there is also a wooden wardrobe on display, understandably so because it is through this that the novel's children, Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy, enter the world of Narnia.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is recognised as one of the best-loved fantasy novels for children and was first published in 1950.

Aslan the lion sculpture at Homestead Park in York. Photo by Lisa Young

It is the best known of Lewis's seven novels in The Chronicles of Narnia series dating from 1950 to1956.

In the story, the children help Aslan save Narnia from the evil White Witch, who has reigned for a century - casting Narnia into a perpetual winter and banning Christmas.

Characters they meet on their journey into Narnia include Mr Tumnus, a faun - a mythological creature that is half man half goat - who is carrying an umbrella and parcels through a snowy wood.

It's not every day you see a wardrobe in a park! Scene from Narnia at Homestead in York. By Lisa Young

Visitors to Homestead can meet a likeness of Mr Tumnus as well as the beaver family who also help the children on their quest.

This year's sculptures follow on from a display at Homestead Park last winter of willow characters from festive tale A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

The sculptures were woven out of willow and made by local artist Leilah Vyner, of Dragon Willow in Tadcaster.

The photos of the Narnia sculptures are by Lisa Young of The Press Camera Club.

