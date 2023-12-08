York is set for an extra serving of Starbucks later this month.

The café is opening a drive-thru on the edge of the city on Stirling Road, Clifton Moor.

Starbucks has announced on social media: “The news you have all been waiting for!🥳

“We are pleased to announce we will open the doors to your new Starbucks Drive Thru on Friday 15th December 2023 at 6am!"

READ MORE:

“We cannot wait to see you all!”

Recruitment for staff to work at the site on the Martree Business Park is already underway.

Last month, Starbucks submitted a planning application to City of York Council for signage relating to its development.

The drive through is part of the Martree Business Park of five industrial units, created by Harrogate-based developer Martree.

The developer recently posted pictures of its scheme on Instagram, saying Starbucks has begun fitting out its unit.

As the Press previously reported, work on the £4.5million started in January.

The 2.4ha site previously contained a B&M store, but it was destroyed by a fire in October 2018, at a time when the area was busy with shoppers.