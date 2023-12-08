The café is opening a drive-thru on the edge of the city on Stirling Road, Clifton Moor.

Starbucks has announced on social media: “The news you have all been waiting for!

“We are pleased to announce we will open the doors to your new Starbucks Drive Thru on Friday 15th December 2023 at 6am!"

“We cannot wait to see you all!”

Recruitment for staff to work at the site on the Martree Business Park is already underway.

Last month, Starbucks submitted a planning application to City of York Council for signage relating to its development.

The drive through is part of the Martree Business Park of five industrial units, created by Harrogate-based developer Martree.

The developer recently posted pictures of its scheme on Instagram, saying Starbucks has begun fitting out its unit.

As the Press previously reported, work on the £4.5million started in January.

The 2.4ha site previously contained a B&M store, but it was destroyed by a fire in October 2018, at a time when the area was busy with shoppers.