York College handed over more than 40 hampers full of donated goods, as part of a joint initiative with Christian charity The Besom in York.

The hampers will now be distributed to households who have been deemed appropriate recipients by Social Services

Included in the hampers are non-perishable produce such as tinned food, rice, pasta, stuffing mix, coffee and tea, as well as Christmas treats.

Toys for children, clothing, toiletries, games, stationery and socks have also been packed together with some festive decorations.

Religion and Philosophy tutor Anna Lewis oversaw the College hamper appeal, she said: "It leads to students realising they have a capacity to support the communities they live in.

"I’d like to say a huge thank you to everybody who generously donated items for such a worthy cause."