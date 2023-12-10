A LEVEL crossing in York will be closed overnight on two nights because of railway maintenance works.
City of York Council say the Bootham crossing in Wigginton Road will be shut between 12.30am and 5.15am each night on Sunday, December 10 and again the next day as the work is carried out.
A diversion will be in place along Haxby Road and the outer ring road, but the crossing will be open as usual at all other times.
