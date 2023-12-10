Pupils at St Mary's CE Primary School in Askham Richard took part in a Reindeer Rush running, skipping or jogging around a track set up in the school playground to raise vital funds for St Leonard's Hospice.

In the end they raised more than £1,000 for St Leonard's.

Pupils and staff taking part (Image: Supplied)

Teacher Angela Holliday organised the event as her mum, Jean, who lived in Dunnington for more than 40 years, and latterly moved to Rawcliffe where Angela lives herself, sadly died from cancer a year ago.

"I took a year off my job at St Mary's to care for my wonderful mum who was very ill with cancer," said Angela.

"In December of last year she was looked after for over three weeks, by St Leonard's Hospice in York, where she very sadly passed away.

"On returning to my job as a teacher in September, I was happy to be back amongst my wonderful team of colleagues, children and the St Mary's community, but with a desperate sadness in my heart for my mum.

"I wanted to do everything I could to help the St Leonard's team, who have supported not just my mum, but also several other friends, family members and also members and relatives of the school community."

Angela and her mum, Jean (Image: Supplied)

Angela spotted that St Leonard's had advertised their Reindeer Rush fundraising event on their Facebook page, asking for local schools to take part, to help them to raise money to support their vital work for the community in York and the surrounding areas.

"I spoke to my head teacher, Richard Moss, about my interest in me leading our school in taking part in this event and he agreed," she said.

"It was not only to raise money for St Leonards, but to enable the children to be involved in a fun Christmas event that challenged them physically, but also enabled them to be part of the positive message of doing something at Christmas time for the good of others.

"The children, parents and staff have all taken this on board and have been so supportive of their children taking part.

"We are doing fantastically with our sponsorship money so far, but any other kind donations to such a wonderful cause would be greatly appreciated."

Anyone wanting to donate can do so via the school's Justgiving page: http://www.justgiving.com/page/st-marys-primary-reindeer-rush

The fundraising page is still open (Image: Supplied)