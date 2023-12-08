Ed will lead on the BID’s communications, a strategic approach around data, analytics and research, and offer support on projects, campaigns and events.

The business and media graduate from Silsden will work alongside the BID team, Board Directors and BID members to deliver the term two Business Plan.

Reporting to BID Manager Matthew Chapman, Ed is looking forward to helping Harrogate as a place to continue to take pride in their vibrant town, while giving local business a voice and sharing their vision.

Matthew said: “We were thrilled to have a strong collection of people apply for this role and Ed’s experience in local media, appetite to deliver positive outcomes and awareness of the local area really take us to the next level as an organisation as we approach term two and our new Business Plan.”

Ed said: “Travelling over to Harrogate has always been a lovely day out with my friends and family, so it’s a privilege to now work here as part of the town’s BID.

“I’m looking forward to putting my skills and knowledge to good use and working with the team, Board Members and Partners to develop the Harrogate BID story.”