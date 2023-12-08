The World Ayrshire Federation Annual Conference 2024 will see around 100 farmers from countries including Kenya, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and America attend the show as part of a UK Tour.

The Great Yorkshire Show will be the only agricultural show they will attend as part of an 18-day tour to see how UK farmers breed Ayrshire cattle and to share best practise.

In the Main Ring, the Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show will wow crowds every day as the stuntman from North Devon who raced at British Championship level, will be performing jumps, trick riding and doing multiple rolls.

The 165th Great Yorkshire Show will be held on Tuesday July 9 to Friday July 12, 2024.

Tickets are on sale now – and in time for Christmas – as they are sold in advance only, with visitor numbers capped at 35,000 a day.

Membership of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society which organises the Show and runs other events throughout the year, is also on sale and selling fast.

The Great Yorkshire Show has sold out a week before the event every year since tickets went to advance sales only in 2021.

This will be the final show for Show Director Charles Mills who said: “It is always a delight to host a world conference but it will be particularly special for me to welcome the Ayrshire World Conference as I was Chief Steward for the Ayrshire breed in the 90s for the Great Yorkshire Show.

“This is looking set to be an exciting show with the best animals in the country competing as well as first class machinery and innovation and a brand new Main Ring performer with the Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show. We look forward to organising another terrific four days celebrating the very best of farming, food and countryside.”

The event also promises more guest talks than ever before, offering the chance for farmers and consumers to hear directly from experts, industry leaders and farming celebrities.

From the GYS Stage to the Innovation Stage, Garden Show to Cookery Theatres and the Cheese & Dairy Show, there’s plenty to choose from as well as entertainment in the Sheep Shearing Section where there will be fashion shows held once again.

The Countryside Area will also include a new marquee offering talks and videos on various subjects such as river management, game keeping and moorland management.

Tickets for 2024: Adults £35, Children £13 and Families £86 Membership: Single £85 and Joint £130

To book tickets, go online to https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/

For Membership, go to https://yas.co.uk/members/