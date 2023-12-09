Wayne Goldup, 37, was among a group of burglars spotted breaking into the Monkey and Dog Thai restaurant in Clarence Street, said Martin Butterworth, prosecuting.

Police were alerted and spotted two of the raiders down an alleyway leading to the back of the restaurant.

The raiders ran off but were pursued and Goldup was caught.

He had a torch, kitchen gloves and a Stanley knife on him as well as a cashbox with till receipts from the restaurant in his rucksack.

Burglar Wayne William Goldup (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Goldup had previously served 18 weeks in prison for burglary of a commercial premises committed whilst on a suspended prison sentence for a similar offence.

Goldup, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol and cash in a commercial burglary and going equipped for burglary.

York magistrates told him the offences were so serious only a custodial sentence could be justified.

They jailed him for 26 weeks.

Defence solicitor Liam Hassan said: “It was hardly a sophisticated operation."

Goldup had drug and alcohol problems and mental health issues, the lawyer said.

“He lives a chaotic lifestyle,” he said.

Goldup had difficulty holding down a job, keeping accommodation and maintaining relationships, the court heard.

The Monkey and Dog Thai Restaurant in Clarence Street, York

Mr Butterworth said the restaurant had been locked up and left secure after it closed at 11 pm on October 4.

Shortly before midnight, a member of the public spotted the raid on the restaurant in progress and alerted police.

The burglars had broken in through a back door, damaging its lock, and had gathered items for stealing in a pile before they were disturbed.

Two police officers, including one with a police dog, went down the alleyway and the chase began.

Goldup was caught, but the other raider got away, the court heard. Goldup didn’t have a blade in the Stanley knife and was not armed with a weapon.

Mr Hassan said: “He has been on the streets for a long time period. He has been the victim of assaults, attacks and bullying whilst on the streets."

Goldup had had a difficult upbringing that had led to him being homeless from the age of eight after he had run away from home, the magistrates were told.

“He does need help, he does need guidance, he does need support,” said Mr Hassan.

He wouldn’t get any help in prison and would be out in a matter of weeks, he added.

Goldup had not been before the courts for two years.