Browns won “Best Department Store” beating off competition from 20 other stores, including Fenwick, Harrods, and Selfridges at the prestigious Awards Ceremony held at the Plaisterers’ Hall in London in November.

The award ceremony, which has been running for 15 years, sees shops large and small across the UK and Ireland in the lingerie swimwear, nightwear and legwear world nominated by brands and their representatives in the area.

Judges said: “ Browns fulfilled all the criteria of Best Department Store 2023 – an exceptional destination offering a good selection of important brands in intimate apparel and nightwear.

"This store offers something special to its customers with a combination of ambience, service and consulting to the highest standards and is unmatched on the high street. The store scored highly across our jury of 18 leading brands and was the deserved winner against very stiff competition.”

Group Fashion and Lingerie Buyer at Browns Georgina Lomax said: "“We were delighted to win this award, especially when there were so many other fabulous stores in the final. It’s also lovely for the team to get recognition for the great service they provide to our customers.”

The STARS Awards are organized and run by Pamela Scott, Editor of the industry magazine Underlines.