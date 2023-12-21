The 'rising star' award goes to a young volunteer who makes a difference in the game. For year 11 pupil Alex Jenkins, this is because of his duties as head groundsman for local cricket club, Kirk Hammerton.

The student at St Peter's school won the same category at the Yorkshire cricket board awards in September - he then won the national title earlier this week.

Speaking on Alex's efforts for the club, Andrew Wager, of Kirk Hammerton CC said: "I’ve never known someone as young as Alex become a head groundsman, and not just (an) assistant groundsman, but he is the groundsman.

Alex working as head groundsman for Kirk Hammerton cricket club (Image: St. Peter's York)

"Not only has he learnt how to become a groundsman in the last eighteen months or so, but he’s now showing real leadership qualities."

Winners are being announced during The Twelve Days of The Cricket Collective. A panel of experts has selected regional winners from across the country.

Throughout the first 12 days of December, the awards celebrated the hard work and dedication given by cricket volunteers across England and Wales.

Head of Cricket at St Peter's school, Gareth Sharp, said: "Such a wonderful story. It epitomises Alex, his core values and everything he stands for."

Alex said: "I’m delighted to win this award to show the hard work that myself and other volunteers do in the cricketing world."