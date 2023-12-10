And Christmas celebrations are not complete without children taking to the stage.

Memories of playing Mary, Joseph, a shepherd or an angel - or even half of the donkey - are treasured (mostly by parents, admittedly!)

Sadly, many of these productions were halted during the pandemic - but hopefully children are back on stage and enjoying the experience of taking part in a nativity.

If your child or school is staging a nativity or a Christmas show, we would love to see the photos and hear all about it.

Click here to send all the details straight to our newsroom. Or you can email your story and photos to maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk.

Meanwhile, we've dipped into our archive - dialling back the time around a quarter of a century to the late 1990s to bring you photos of York nativity plays from the past.

These children will now be grown ups, perhaps with children of their own - who might be taking part in their own nativities this year.

Can you spot anyone you know?

And don't forget to send us photos from this year's shows in York - click the link here or the 'send now' tab below...