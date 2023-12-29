Easingwold-based York Handmade Brick Company, which is one of the leading independent brickmakers in the country, has supplied 10,000 specially manufactured bricks for two new state-of-the-art developments in the Cork area of the country.

York Handmade, based at Alne, near Easingwold, is providing bricks for a unique residential development by County Cork builders McCarthy Quality Homes and for a large hi-spec new home in Cork city centre, built by Colm Desmond Construction.

The York Handmade bricks being used in Ireland (Image: Supplied)

The company, the leading UK small independent brickmaker, is supplying the bricks through Finbarr McCarthy of Rubix Building Products in County Cork.

Finbarr said: “Our company aims, where at all possible, to source and promote sustainable and natural products, which have a higher spec than you would normally find in a builders’ merchants.

“We are aiming to attract the discerning client, either architect or owner, who can see the value in natural products like slate, clay tile and clay brick. I have dealt with the excellent York Handmade Brick Company on and off over the past 20 years and this has given me the confidence in both the product and the people.

“York Handmade bricks have that kerb appeal, which make people go ‘Wow, that’s what I want’. We are not interested in volume-driven products – we much prefer York Handmade’s utterly unique clay bricks. And so do our customers.

“When I started my own company in 2018, I knew that York Handmade were one of the manufacturers I wanted to work with, so I contacted them to see could we promote their products. These two splendid high-end Cork developments are the result.

“We are tremendously pleased with the results and are delighted that we have re-established a route into the Irish market for York Handmade again.”

David Armitage, the chairman of York Handmade Brick, said: “We are exceptionally pleased that our bricks have been such a success in the Republic of Ireland and thank Finbarr McCarthy and Rubix Building Products for their faith and confidence in us.

“York Handmade has been making award-winning bricks for over 35 years now and we have predominantly supplied customers in the United Kingdom. To re-establish a connection in the Republic of Ireland is magnificent news and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with Finbarr and making many more bricks for homes and developments in County Cork.

“I’d particularly like to thank Tim Bristow, a founding member of York Handmade and a superb salesman, for his work on securing these Cork contracts and ensuring they have been a success.

“In the past we have had great success across the border in Northern Ireland winning the Supreme Award in the Brick Awards, the Oscars of the brick industry, for supplying the bricks for St Brigid’s Church in Belfast.”

York Handmade has also recently invested £1.5 million in brand-new machinery which has transformed how the company makes bricks.