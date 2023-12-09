The event took place last Thursday and featured a Christmas street fair of 15-20 stalls, including their famous YorkyPud wrap.

There were also visits from the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, other leading politicians and businesspeople and a roundtable discussion with small business minister, Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake on how government can support small businesses.

Wayne and son Stephen Chadwick also met Downing Street’s most long-serving resident, the Chief Mouser the Cabinet Office, Larry the Cat. The 16-year-old has served the country with distinction since 2011, and is now working with his fifth Prime Minister.

There was also a chance encounter inside Number 10 with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and a good natter outside with Conservative Party favourite and potential future leader, the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch.

Wayne, Stephen, Alexander Chadwick and Ozzy Silva faced an early start to arrive at Downing Street with their large event trailer at 10am. Security was tight as they entered through the security gate.

Wayne Chadwick at Number 10 (Image: Pic supplied)

Wayne said: “It was surreal as we walked up Downing Street whilst seeing our event trailer in the near distance. We met the event organiser Alice who was extremely welcoming and organised."

Alexander and Ozzy started to prepare and roast the turkey and prepare for showcasing their new Christmas YorkyPud wrap. It needed to be slowly roasted but time was on their side as the event didn't start till 3.30pm.

Co-founder of The York Roast Co and Wayne's son Stephen Chadwick said: “I started to prepare for a round table meeting inside " the house" as the staff refer to it, so I could reiterate some questions I had coupled with some input from a few hospitality businesses from York.

“The first time my father and I went through " the door," of number 10 was surreal and exhilarating. A sense of history and power was overwhelming as we walked into the hallway and handed our phones in. There was a sideboard to the left with tea, coffee, and brownies.

“Whilst I made enquiries about the forthcoming roundtable meeting my father started to engage with ‘Larry the Cat’ who was lying on a cat bed which was perched on the windowsill"

The event started as planned at 3.30pm with around 100 MPs and business leaders. Over the following 3 hours there were around 350 from the wider community and charities.

The PM came out, turned on the Christmas tree lights and had a wander round the various stalls sampling the huge variety of offerings.

Wayne said: “I spoke briefly to the PM. He said that Downing Street staff had been talking about The York Roast Co and YorkyPud wrap before our arrival. It was a long but exhilarating day. We met many people and potential business contacts.”