The Chocolate Works, built on the site of the old Terry’s factory in Bishopthorpe Road, has been singled out for praise in the Large Housing Development category in the 2023 Brick Awards.

The Brick Awards were presented at a glittering ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in the heart of London’s West End with television personality George Clarke as compere. Run by the Brick Development Association, they are the clay brick industry’s Oscars.

The Chocolate Works (Image: Supplied)

Adam Cornish, director with London-based architects Studio Partington, who designed the Chocolate Works, said: “We are of course delighted have received a commendation for the Chocolate Works project.

“Receiving this commendation recognises that, working closely with our client David Wilson Homes and York City Council, we have successfully delivered a new residential quarter that not only draws on its historic context of the listed Terry's Chocolate Factory buildings and the neighbouring Knavesmire, but provides 320 family homes and apartments within a considered environment and beautifully landscaped setting.”

Keith Aldis, the chief executive officer of the Brick Development Association, said: “The Chocolate Works is one the most striking residential developments in the beautiful and historic city of York in recent years.

“The closure of the iconic Terry's Chocolate Factory was a blow to the city’s manufacturing base, but the Chocolate Works is a worthy and aesthetically pleasing replacement. The imaginative use of brickwork gives this popular development an individual and timeless character. As a consequence, this was a very strong entry in this year’s Brick Awards.”

The Chocolate Works is bounded by the Racecourse Conservation Area, which had been bought and sold several times since the closure of the factory in 2005, without a viable scheme being developed.

There is a formal urban square at the centre of the development, allowing planting and mature trees at the site’s edges to be retained minimising the impact of new buildings on neighbouring streets.

Views of the Terry’s clock tower are used to determine the position of routes and buildings, in particular the wide, tree-lined main avenue, establishing a dramatic focal point and way-finding landmark for the development.

The development is very popular (Image: Supplied)

The homes are well-proportioned, with high ceilings and large windows, providing ample natural light, and sufficient storage. They also all have a private garden and terrace. Much of the living space has been elevated to the first floor ensuring streets are well surveyed.