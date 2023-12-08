More than 20mm of rainfall was recorded in York yesterday (December 7), with similar downpours forecasted for the weekend.

The Environment Agency has issued two red flood warnings for York, cautioning riverside properties on the River Ouse, and the River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths that "flooding is expected".

Another wave of rainfall is expected to hit York at about 6.45am on Saturday morning (December 9), according to the Met Office.

Flooding at King's Staith this morning (December 8) (Image: Harry Booth)

Levels at the Viking Recorder in the are approaching 3m above normal river levels, and are forecast to rise to 3.72m on Saturday as the river swells.

The River Foss level at Huntington has also exceeded the normal range, clocking in at 2.29m. However, this recorder hasn't got a forecast for the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said Saturday's forecast for York is: "Persistent and locally heavy rain spreading erratically north across the region through the morning to give a very wet day."