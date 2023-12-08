A MAN has fallen from a wall near train tracks in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 4.22am today (December 8) to Westover Road in Scarborough after reports of a man on a wall.

A service spokesman said: “Crews assisted police and ambulance crews with a man who had fallen from the wrong side of a wall near to a train line.

“They assisted with bringing the man back to a place of safety and left him in care of paramedics.”

 