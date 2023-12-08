North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.40pm last night (December 7) after reports of possible flooding in Bishopthorpe.

A service spokesman said: “The York crew were mobilsied to reports of a burst water main threatening to flood a number of properties.

“Crews were able to use a main pump, hard suction and delivery hose to divert the water away from building until Yorkshire Water engineers attended and we able to fix the main.”