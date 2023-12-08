FLOOD water from a burst main in York threatened to enter homes.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.40pm last night (December 7) after reports of possible flooding in Bishopthorpe.

A service spokesman said: “The York crew were mobilsied to reports of a burst water main threatening to flood a number of properties.

“Crews were able to use a main pump, hard suction and delivery hose to divert the water away from building until Yorkshire Water engineers attended and we able to fix the main.”