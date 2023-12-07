Drivers are being urged to reduce their speed following a warning over significant standing water on the A170.
Police have said there is a serious risk of aquaplaning.
A spokesperson said: "We have issued a warning for the A170 between Pickering and Kirkbymoorside. There is a significant standing water along the A170 tonight. Take care and reduce your speed."
