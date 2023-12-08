Looking for some award-winning camping and glamping sites to book in North Yorkshire for your next outdoor adventure?
One of the UK’s go-to camping and glamping booking platforms, Campsites.co.uk, has announced its much-anticipated Camping and Glamping Award winners for 2023.
The annual awards highlight the best camping, glamping, and touring sites, celebrating those who have gone above and beyond for outdoor enthusiasts throughout the year.
From the simplest, tucked-away camping spots to family-friendly holiday parks with swimming pools or luxurious glamping sites with bubbling hot tubs – there's a favourite for all.
The awards span various categories, including ‘Best Campsite’, ‘Best Glamping Site’ and ‘Most Unique Site’.
Other specific categories include ‘Greener Site Award’ and ‘Best Coastal Campsite’.
The awards also spotlight the 'Best Budget Campsite', which proves that unforgettable camping memories don’t need to come with a price tag.
The full list of all national and regional award winners is available on the Campsites.co.uk website here.
See all the North Yorkshire winners featured in Camping and Glamping Awards 2023
Best Campsite award – North Yorkshire
- Winner: Catgill Farm Camping and Glamping
- Runner up: Orcaber Farm Caravan and Camping Park
- Runner up: Stablefell Campsite
Best Glamping Site award – North Yorkshire
- Runner up: Wigwam Holidays Ball Hall Farm
- Runner up: Morndyke Shepherds' Huts
The winner was Wold Meadow in East Yorkshire.
Best Caravan Park award – North Yorkshire
- Winner: Thornbrook Barn
- Runner up: Keld Knowle Farm Holidays
- Runner up: Sleningford Watermill Caravan and Camping Park
Best Family Campsite award – North Yorkshire
- Winner: Catgill Farm Camping and Glamping
- Runner up: Wigwam Holidays Water Hall Farm
- Runner up: Riverside Caravan Park
Best Adult Only Site award – North Yorkshire
- Winner: Flaxton Meadows
- Runner up: Wharfe Camp Kettlewell
- Runner up: The Bungalow Caravan Site
For the Best Small Campsite award Keld Knowle Farm Holidays was a runner-up this year.
Elsewhere, Orcaber Farm Caravan and Camping Park and Vale of Pickering Caravan Park were the runners-up for best pet-friendly sites.
Martin Smith, the founder of Campsites.co.uk said: "Choosing gets tougher each year, but these sites went the extra mile.
“A huge congratulations to our winners, thank you for setting the camping bar so high!”
