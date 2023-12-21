The event, part of Downing Street's Festive Fair, included senior representatives from across British business, MPs and government ministers.

Christina said: "It was great to meet some very inspiring individuals who were interested in all my work, including the outgoing High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Dr Lionel Wallace and policy advisor Zara Smart MBE.

"Dr Lionel Wallace was very interested in all my work and especially surrounding educating children and young people on the topic of county lines and exploitation with North Yorkshire Police."

The festive fair is a celebratory event that showcased successful businesses ahead of Small Business Saturday.

Christina will now look forward to attending a ceremony in London on January 31, for her nomination as a finalist in the Great British businesswoman awards 2024.