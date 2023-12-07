Yesterday, we published a free 16-page supplement on the awards and the winners in the print edition of The Press.

We also started the series of articles, which will continue for several more days.

The overall winner was IQ Engineers, who also won our large business category.

IQ Engineers is a key manufacturer of mechanical products for the Water sector based in York and operating across the UK. Customers include two thirds of the UK water & wastewater Companies, Civils Contractors, industrial clients and specialist engineering companies.

With a workforce of 21, the company has seen record sales and has recruited six new members of the team in the past year to meet the continued growth.

The family business has evolved from a site installation business of other manufacturers’ equipment including York based Adams Hydraulics, where many employees started their careers. In 2014, a new direction was taken to develop our own products including in-house designed penstocks, stoplogs and biological filter distributors some of which have been exported to the Middle East.

Judges praised IQ Engineers as an “outstanding business with exceptional quality and a highly skilled workforce .”

Director Rachel Lewis said afterwards: “We are very proud of what the whole team has achieved. We love being based in York and to be recognised by the business community has been overwhelming for us. York has a strong engineering history and to win this award shows that engineering businesses continue to succeed in York and working in the water or engineering industry is a good career option.

“We have had record sales which have been achieved by continuing to develop our products and strengthening both new and established relationships with customers. We now work directly for 8 UK water & wastewater companies; designing, manufacturing, and installing our products.

“This is underpinned by trusted relationships which have been built through using our engineering knowledge and experience of flow control and wastewater equipment. Our customers can rely on IQ Engineers to deliver projects successfully through working collaboratively, whilst accreditations including ISO9001 show we are continually improving our systems to support the business’ sustained growth.

“Having a friendly approach ensures that we look after customers both small & large with an aim of customers getting the solutions they need which is achieved by considering ease of installation, timeframe, H&S alongside specifications and quality using knowledge and experience which goes back over 40 years.

“We work very hard to be a good business and receiving this award is a way we can demonstrate how far we have come.”