North Yorkshire Police say they executed two drugs warrants in Clifton following information provided by the local community.

A police spokesman said: "Officers forced entry and inside, they recovered a number of items relating to drug supply and drug use, including a white powder which has been sent to a lab for analysis.

"Four people were arrested and a quantity of what is suspected to be cocaine was seized along with several mobile phones.

"One man and three women were all arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class-A drug.

"A 30-year-old woman was also further arrested on suspicion of possession of a class-b drug.

"All were released on police bail."

Sgt Stuart Henderson from the York Outer Neighbourhood Policing team has appeared in a video after the raid.