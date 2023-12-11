Cllr Katie Lomas, the finance executive at the City of York Council, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she’s “seriously concerned” about balancing the books in the next four years without further support from central government.

Labour was elected into the City of York Council in May, but its first six months have been blighted by cuts due to financial constraints.

In September, the council warned it forecasted an £11.4 million overspend this financial year without further action, which it has since reduced to £11.1 million.

“I’m definitely confident we won’t be issuing a 114 notice this financial year, and we’re working as hard as we can to make sure that it won’t happen next year,” Cllr Lomas said.

A 114 notice is when a local authority in effect declares itself bankrupt.

Cllr Lomas added: “But the situation is dire and like many councils, we are seriously concerned about the medium term [the next four years] in terms of being able to set a balanced budget each year.”

Northamptonshire County Council issued a section 114 notice in 2018, the first time a local authority had done so in two decades.

Since 2020, a further seven councils in England have issued section 114s, four of which were in the last 12 months.

Cllr Katie Lomas

The Local Government Association estimates that councils in England face a £4 billion funding gap over the next two years and almost one in five councils think it is very or fairly likely that their chief finance officer will need to issue a section 114 notice this year.

The City of York Council needs to make £10 million in cuts each year to stay afloat, including curtailing spending on non-statutory services, holding vacancies, not recruiting and reducing the use of agency staff.

In January, more plans will be considered by the council’s executive, but without a change to how local authorities are funded, Cllr Lomas believes this will be a common theme in councils across the country.

“I think it’s really important that the next government has a specific plan to deal with the issues that councils are facing,” Cllr Lomas said.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, when asked what a Labour government would do about poor council finances cited extra cash going into the NHS.

Cllr Lomas said: “Of course injecting that money into the NHS will help but the majority of social care is not delivered by the NHS, so we need specific plans for local authorities to support them in their delivery of statutory services.

“I think there needs to be an urgent rescue plan for local authorities and it needs to come soon to avoid more local authorities being in the same situation as Nottingham and those other councils that have had to issue their 114 notices.”

Shaun Davies, Local Government Association (LGA) chair, said: “No council is immune to the risk of running into financial difficulty.

“Many now face the prospect of being unable to meet their legal duty to set a balanced budget and having section 114 reports issued.

“Local government is the fabric of our country, with councils providing hundreds of services that our communities rely on every single day.”

He added: “If social care services that councils provide cannot cope with demand, then pressure on the NHS will grow further.

“If council housing teams can’t succeed, then all of our hopes for new homes will not succeed.

“While councils have worked hard to reduce costs, find efficiencies and transform services, the easy savings have long since gone.

“The government urgently needs to act to address the acute financial challenges faced by councils.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities recently said: “We recognise local authorities are facing pressures and have increased their core spending power by up to £5.1 billion or 9.4 per cent in cash terms on 2022/23, with almost £60 billion made available overall.

“We stand ready to speak to any council that has concerns about its ability to manage its finances or faces pressures it has not planned for.”