John McGall runs the I am Reusable food bank in the Leeman Road area of the city, which was initially set up to help those in need through the pandemic, including NHS staff.

For the past 15 years, John has dedicated his time voluntarily to help improve the lives of the homeless, disabled and less fortunate people in York.

The foodbank is open from 10am-5pm, and they get deliveries from M&S, Sainsbury's, Co-op and Pret a Manger as well as a lot of little independent traders in the city including the Bluebird Bakery and Love Cheese.

John with some of the donations (Image: Newsquest)

John says that this year their theme is "Hunger knows no season".

He said: "With the economic climate meaning the cost of food, rent and bills are still rising fast Christmas is the last thing on the list for many families, sadly.

"As in previous years we are open every day including Christmas Day.

"And thanks to a fantastic donation from York Racecourse we are currently organising 100s of Christmas dinner and treat hampers for those in need.

"We are still in need of donations of Christmas food but also the basics to see us through January. Please email iamreusable@gmail.com if you can help.

"Please can we take this opportunity to thank all the local businesses and chains that have donated to us this year.

"And a big shout out of gratitude to all our volunteers who have and will be working tirelessly to enable our foodbank service to keep operating. You are all stars. "

Last year, as this the food bank was open on Christmas Day with John saying it was a very busy day with people looking for microwave Christmas meals.

John has worked over the years to change the city’s attitudes on those who are homeless. He has been known to hand out hot drinks, snacks and warm clothes seven days a week to support those in need.

He won a Community Pride Award from The Press in 2020 when he was named Person of the Year.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, John continued to ask for support with food donations online while he was shielding from the virus due to past heart surgery.

He said he is keen to hear from any businesses and individuals who can support the work of I am Reusable by making donations or simply sending food that would otherwise go to landfill.

Contact them on Facebook.