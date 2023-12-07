The move comes as a property developer has submitted fresh plans to convert the whole of the Jubilee pub in Balfour Street into six flats.

Tri-Core developments, which has offices in York and Wakefield, first sought to convert just the upper floors of the pub into three flats, leaving a smaller pub on the ground floor.

After City of York Council refused the plans for the scheme, the developer won an appeal in February last year.

READ MORE:

The latest application to City of York Council says since then marketing took place to find a pub operator for the venue, which has ‘Asset of Community Value’ designation.

However, “no viable or credible offers have been received for The Jubilee Public House and the use is therefore not considered to be viable in the current market.”

Coupled with “viability issues” with the current approved plans for three flats, the applicant sought a “viable form of development comprising six apartments, bringing the building back to use.”

Citing local and national planning policies, the application added: “It is concluded the proposals comprise a sustainable form of development which should be approved without delay.”

However, opponents believe Tri-Core has always wanted six flats on the site and say the fight to re-open a pub on the site will continue.

City of York ward councillor for Holgate Kallum Taylor says he is not surprised by the new plans.

“Tri-core’s endgame has been obvious since going for six flats in 2016; their applications for fewer flats with a purposefully limited pub; and the difficulties that parties interested in the pub have had with them.”

He continued: “Their claim of “extensive marketing” is interesting after refusing viewings without their definition of “proof of funds” which - given the state of the building, and obligations of landowner and leaseholder - is not straight-forward.”

“Thanks to residents’ repeated pushback they have not yet got their way on this community asset. We will go again, because their tactic is obvious, and nothing has changed.”

Nick Love, Pub Protection Officer for York CAMRA, who has been working to save The Jubilee since 2015, says this is not the end of the matter.

He told the Press: “We know that there has been considerable interest.

“The long game Tri-Core have always been playing is to try and get the whole building converted into flats and we contend that they have not acted in good faith throughout the process to meaningfully engage with interested parties who want to ensure that at least some of The Jubilee is retained for not only Holgate but a vast new potential clientele at the new York Central site with its hundreds of new houses.

“We have fought since 2015 to save The Jubilee and are not giving up now.”