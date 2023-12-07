It happened at Norton Skate Park between midday and 12.30pm on November 2.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in this CCTV image, as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email laura.kelly@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1141 Kelly.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230208466 when passing on information.