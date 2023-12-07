The county's police force say thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to a Harrogate shop after a vandal struck at 1am on Sunday (December 3).

A police spokesman said: "The incident involved several windows being smashed with a hammer at KD Carpets in Skipton Road causing damage in the region of £10,000."

Officers are requesting anyone with information to contact them. They have also released a CCTV still which, although not high quality, may prompt people's memories."

Anyone with any information is asked to email chloe.winter-atkinson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1820 Winter-Atkinson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230229335 when passing on information.