A HAMMER-wielding vandal has carried out an attacked at a shop in North Yorkshire, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.
The county's police force say thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to a Harrogate shop after a vandal struck at 1am on Sunday (December 3).
A police spokesman said: "The incident involved several windows being smashed with a hammer at KD Carpets in Skipton Road causing damage in the region of £10,000."
Officers are requesting anyone with information to contact them. They have also released a CCTV still which, although not high quality, may prompt people's memories."
Anyone with any information is asked to email chloe.winter-atkinson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1820 Winter-Atkinson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230229335 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article