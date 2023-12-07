The village of Minskip, near Boroughbridge, is holding its second Christmas Gift Fayre on Saturday (December 9) following the success of last year’s inaugural event.

The Fayre, which will be held in Minskip Village Hall from 1.00pm to 4.00pm, will feature a wide range of home-made Christmas gifts, stalls, a tombola and refreshments. Entry is free.

Debbie Hargreaves, one of the organisers, explained: “We were absolutely delighted with the reaction to last year’s Fayre, which involved a couple of months of serious planning. Our concept was to hold a fair which would benefit the local community in these times of a cost-of-living crisis. It was a great success.

“Christmas can be a financial burden to many, especially this year. So, we are keeping prices as low as possible.

“Once again, we have rallied all the Minskip crafters, makers and bakers to create a superb array of items which we can sell, including Christmas wreaths, table decorations, tree decorations, biscuits, plants, a tombola, guess the weight of a cake and the name of a Teddy Bear and hand-made wooden and knitted toys.”

Debbie added: “Last we were amazed and humbled by the support from locals and passers-by alike. We raised £950, which exceeded all our expectations, with all proceeds going to our church. This year we hope to beat that.

Churchwarden Robert Beaumont said: “The Minskip Christmas Fayre is now an important event in our village calendar. The money raised is absolutely vital to support our little church, which will be open throughout the afternoon during the Fayre. Please do come and look around the church, if you have the time.”

