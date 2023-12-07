A York company is the ‘Best Buy’ for Christmas in the iconic BBC Good Food magazine.
York Gin Roman Fruit has joined famous Jura whisky as one of the magazine’s choices for the festive season.
BBC Food magazine - seen on news stands up and down the country - has a circulation of 250,000 while millions access it online.
The magazine advises its readers to add the gin to Prosecco to make a festive fizzy cocktail. It also makes a delicious G&T, it says.
The national coverage follows several other plaudits in recent weeks:
York Gin Chocolate & Orange is in The Gin Guide’s Best Christmas Gins 2023
York Gin London Dry is Good Housekeeping’s joint Best Gin 2023
York Gin Rhubarb features in The Gin Guide’s Best Rhubarb Gins 2023.
York Gin Outlaw Navy Strength is one of The Gin Guide’s Best Navy Gins of 2023.
York Gin Old Tom was also announced as one of the world’s top 100 gins in 2023 best-selling book Gin: A Tasting Course by Anthony Gladman.
York Gin said: "We’re so busy with orders that we almost missed this! We’re delighted to be featured in this iconic magazine.
"Positive coverage like this is a testament to the work of the whole York Gin team - and we’re now looking forward to an exciting 2024."
