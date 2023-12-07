READ MORE:



The national coverage follows several other plaudits in recent weeks:



York Gin Chocolate & Orange is in The Gin Guide’s Best Christmas Gins 2023





York Gin London Dry is Good Housekeeping’s joint Best Gin 2023



York Gin Rhubarb features in The Gin Guide’s Best Rhubarb Gins 2023.



York Gin Outlaw Navy Strength is one of The Gin Guide’s Best Navy Gins of 2023.



York Gin Old Tom was also announced as one of the world’s top 100 gins in 2023 best-selling book Gin: A Tasting Course by Anthony Gladman.



York Gin said: "We’re so busy with orders that we almost missed this! We’re delighted to be featured in this iconic magazine.



"Positive coverage like this is a testament to the work of the whole York Gin team - and we’re now looking forward to an exciting 2024."