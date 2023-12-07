The Coptoberfest beer festival, which us held in St Giles Church, Copmanthorpe, says the 2023 event was it’s most successful ever, raising more than £7,000 profit on the weekend.

To date, more than £27,000 has been raised for charities and good causes in the area since the annual festival began in 2013.

This year, the groups included St. Leonard’s Hospice, Copmanthorpe Wombles, Copmanthorpe Badminton Club as well as Brownies, Rainbows, Rangers and Explorers groups.

The event committee (made up of Rev. Geoff Mumford, Andy Herrington (Ainsty Ales), marketing consultant Andrew Stark, podiatrist Lucy Taylor and Engagement and Inclusion Manager Sarah True) have praised the achievement of the event and the massive contribution made the teams of volunteers and sponsors which really added to the community spirit.

The popular two-day event reached a maximum capacity at times and, towards the end of the final night of Saturday October 14, came close to running dry were it not for contingency plans.

The event also featured live music ranging from Copmanthorpe Community Choir through to local bands who encourage dancing and singalongs. An ever-popular gin and fizz bar was this year organised by Fairfax Distillery (aka ‘The Sun Inn’ Colton) which also gave alcohol-free ‘mocktails’ as options to visitors, as well as local rum and vodka which complimented the 28 beers and lagers on offer.

Andrew Stark, Committee Member and owner of &Stark Marketing said; “We’re not the largest beer festival in the area, but we do put on a great community event. It was fantastic to see how many people came to see us and have a really good time. I think we got the balance of number of drink options just about right, which is evident in how many empty casks we counted on Sunday.”

Sarah True, Committee Member and Engagement and Inclusion Manager said: “It takes some work to put on Coptoberfest and I can’t thank the volunteers enough. From helping us set up and then serve all the food and drinks – then tidy up on Sunday morning, everyone who helped has been amazing. A true example of a community working together for good causes.”

Andy Herrington, Committee Member and Ainsty Ales owner added: “Coptoberfest and the other beer festivals in York are a fantastic showcase for brewers and help to introduce beer drinkers to new styles, flavours and producers. If this creates new fans and more curiosity to try some real ale then I’m really happy. If this also encourages support for the pub trade - even better.”

Next year’ festival, the tenth, promises to be ‘a night to remember’, and it takes places on Friday and Saturday October 11-12.

A ‘Beneficiaries Evening,’ where cheques are handed out to the good causes is planned for Saturday January 13.

The Coptoberfest website is at: https://coptoberfest.co.uk/