The details have been released today (Thursday, December 7), just a day before the curtain rises on this year's panto Jack and the Beanstalk.

The 2024 Aladdin family show will see York favourite Robin Simpson return as Dame for the fourth time.

This follows a hat-trick of main stage pantomime Dame appearances as Ugly Sister Manky in Cinderella, Mrs Smee in All New Adventures of Peter Pan and his current role as Dame Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk. Robin also played a Dame in the theatre’s Travelling Pantomime which toured to city venues.

Robin Simpson. Picture: Pamela Raith

The York Theatre Royal and Evolution Productions co-production of Aladdin will once again be written by Paul Hendy and directed by York Theatre Royal Creative Director Juliet Forster.

The show will run from December 3, 2024 to January 5, 2025.

READ MORE:

A theatre spokesperson said: “With lavish sets, joyous comedy and spellbinding special effects, Aladdin promises to be our most magical pantomime ever.

“This fun-filled extravaganza is guaranteed to delight the whole family, but tickets will move like flying carpets so people are advised to book early for the best seats at the best prices.”

Emily Taylor, Robin Simpson and Luke Lucas. Picture: SR Taylor Photography

Tickets are available from £15. Family tickets for the best seats are £81 for a family of three and £108 for a family of four.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday, December 8) at 1pm. Box office 01904 623568 | yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

The 2023-24 pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk with Robin Simpson, EastEnders and Goodness Gracious Me star Nina Wadia and James Mackenzie continues until January 7.