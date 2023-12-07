Mohammed Farooq, 28, of Leeds, has admitted a number of offences, including having a pressure-cooker bomb “with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property”, but denies preparing acts of terrorism.

In addition to allegedly planning a terrorist attack on RAF Menwith Hill near Harrogate, the prosecution accuse him of wanting to detonate the bomb at St James Hospital in Leeds, where he worked.

Today Mr Justice Hilliard, told jurors the trial could not continue. It had begun at the end of October.

The jury of four women and eight men was discharged and the judge told Farooq his trial will be listed again for some time next year.

Farooq sat in the dock at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday flanked by four officers from Wakefield Prison.

He was told he will remain in custody until his new trial.