The show will be back for Christmas as fans will be able to see the Trotter family back in action in Peckham.

The special will see a documentary BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses as Sir David returns alongside fellow beloved co-stars and contributors.

The documentary will air on Channel 5 as the 83-year-old veteran actor will discuss the award-winning show and reveal secrets from Only Fools and Horses.

Sir David Jason to return to Only Fools and Horses

Sir David is set to be joined alongside his on-screen wife Tessa Peake-Jones, played by Raquel Trotter, according to the Sun.

Only Fools and Horses star will be back on screens this Christmas. (Image: (UKTV/BBC/PA)

Plus, celebrity fans will also appear will the likes of Strictly star and Channel 4 news reader Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Dragon's Den star Theo Paphitis.

Only Fools and Horses last aired on UK screens back in 2003 for a special Christmas episode.

The beloved sitcom had 18 festive specials throughout its time when it first began in 1981.

Sir David played Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter and since leaving the show behind, regularly attends Only Fools and Horses fan conventions as it remains one of the most popular British sitcoms of all time.

"I would love to revisit him"





The Channel 5 documentary will see Sir David return to TV for the first time since his hip replacement, according to a source from the Sun: "Producers were delighted when David was passed fit to appear following his surgery, so the special will be cushty for fans."

Sir David previously discussed his role on Only Fools and Horses, sharing to the Sun: "I’ve always loved Del Boy, who is such a wonderful loser.

"I would love to revisit him, I need someone to write me a script.

"As a show, it’s very important we don’t forget about it, it has a huge following, it fills in that need for an awful lot of people."