North Yorkshire Police say the crash happened just after 6.45am today (December 7) when a car collided with a bike in Water Lane in Clifton.

A police spokesman said: "A woman on a bike was left with serious facial injuries, and taken to hospital for treatment.

"The car involved is described as small and blue. It did not stop at the scene.

"It is believed a motorcyclist who was not involved in the collision followed the vehicle as it left.

"If you were the driver of the car involved in the collision, or the motorcyclist, or you witnessed the collision, please contact North Yorkshire Police straight away.

"Dial 101, and pass information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference NYP-07122023-0058."