A WOMAN has been left with serious facial injuries after a hit and run crash in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the crash happened just after 6.45am today (December 7) when a car collided with a bike in Water Lane in Clifton.
Read next:
- 'Coloured people are doing so well, look at you' - York campaigner's racist encounter
- 'It is like hell on earth on a morning' - York crash victim hits out at diversion
- Major road through North Yorkshire reopens after fire
A police spokesman said: "A woman on a bike was left with serious facial injuries, and taken to hospital for treatment.
"The car involved is described as small and blue. It did not stop at the scene.
"It is believed a motorcyclist who was not involved in the collision followed the vehicle as it left.
"If you were the driver of the car involved in the collision, or the motorcyclist, or you witnessed the collision, please contact North Yorkshire Police straight away.
"Dial 101, and pass information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference NYP-07122023-0058."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article