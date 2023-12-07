The move presents a further boost to the York economy, coming in a week when York-based Helmsley Group revealed improvements to its major Coney Street Riverside scheme.

Homes England and Network Rail have selected McLaren Property and Arlington Real Estate as the preferred developer for the brownfield project, one of the largest city centre regeneration schemes in the UK.

York Central is being brought forward by a partnership between Homes England, Network Rail, the City of York Council and the National Railway Museum.

The scheme has the potential to significantly boost the local economy by creating up to 6,500 jobs, 2,500 homes, and delivering over £1.1 billion of Gross Value Added to the economy of York per annum.

There are already £135m of infrastructure works underway to enable this major regional scheme to progress. These include over 3km of new roads, footpaths, cycleways and also include two new bridges over the East Coast Main Line.

The appointment of McLaren Property and Arlington Real Estate as a development partner is the latest milestone in delivering York Central.

The scheme, covering 110 acres, will see a key piece of York city centre brought to life by transforming underutilised railway land into vibrant and distinctive residential neighbourhoods, cultural spaces, high quality public realm and a high-quality commercial quarter.

McLaren Property and Arlington Real Estate partnership have significant experience in delivering major mixed use regeneration schemes and neighbourhoods.

Peter Denton, Chief Executive at Homes England called the appointment ‘a major milestone’ in York Central, saying the scheme “will now be delivered at pace through our chosen development partner for long term delivery and stewardship”.

Tom Gilman, Regional Managing Director of McLaren Property, said: “As a local of York, it is a privilege to be chosen as custodians of this hugely significant regeneration project.”

Allan Cook, founder of Arlington Real Estate, said he was delighted to help “write the next chapter of this great historic city.”

City of York Council Claire Douglas said: “Today’s announcement is a hugely significant step in delivering that promise for the people of York and beyond and I want to thank everyone who has helped make this happen. The huge investment as part of this deal is a show of faith in our city, the people in it and what the York Central project can deliver.

“York Central is a once in a generation opportunity, providing much needed sustainable and affordable housing, good quality jobs, economic growth and green space.

"We are looking forward to working with the new developer and continuing our efforts with the wider York Central Partnership to deliver on our shared ambitions for York Central, namely a place which everyone in the city can enjoy and benefit from for generations to come.”

Robyn Dodsworth, Vision 2025 Director at National Railway Museum said: "The National Railway Museum will form the cultural heart of York Central, with a new welcome building, new galleries, improved facilities and refurbished spaces that serve all our visitors, from the local community to those from overseas.

“This appointment marks a significant milestone in the realisation of a 40-year-old ambition for the city. We are proud to be an integral part of a development that will bring much-needed homes, jobs and civic spaces to York.”

For the latest information on York Central, visit www.yorkcentral.info.