Drivers were being warned that the A64 at Hazlewood near Tadcaster was closed westbound due to a vehicle fire from the A1(M) junction to the A162 for Tadcaster.

Junction 44 from the A1(M) at the York and Tadcaster turning was affected.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area if at all possible, but the fire has now been put out and the closure has been lifted.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 9.48pm last night (December 6) to the A64 westbound.

A spokesman said: “Crews from Tadcaster, York and Acomb responded to reports of a fire to an HGV.

”The fire caused 100 per cent fire damage, and was caused by overheated brakes.

“Crews used eight breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, lighting, thermal imaging camera, and a water bowser, to extinguish the fire.”