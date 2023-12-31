These are the words of Greg White who works as a chimney sweep in North Yorkshire.

He holds a special place in his heart for Dick Van Dyke who he feels “turned the job from cleaning into something exotic”.

“I’m grateful to him,” Greg says. “I wrote to him once saying that and got a lovely reply.”

Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins (Image: Supplied)

For the past eight years the 59-year-old, who is also North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for environment, has been working as a part-time chimney sweep.

He set up his company Cleansweep Chimney Sweeping after completing his training with the National Association of Chimney Sweeps and being given a “ticket to sweep”.

Greg White has been a chimney sweep for the past eight years (Image: Supplied)

Before this Greg worked at Plymouth University then Teesside University.

He explains how he was looking for a job where he could go out and work through the day and have the money in his hand by the end of it, which led him to chimney sweeping.

Chimney sweep Greg White says Mary Poppins gets mentioned to him twice a week (Image: Supplied)

“It’s brilliant,” he says. “I really enjoy meeting people.

“Lots of the chimneys are straight forward but a lot are trickier.”

Chimney sweep Greg White at work (Image: Supplied)

Greg also sweeps stoves, which he says is what the main bulk of his work consists of.

He is the sole chimney sweeper for the business, with his wife helping to answer phone calls.

Greg says demand is high, so he’s taken on a personal assistance to help manage his jobs – which see him sweep everything from bungalows to mansions.

Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins in the 1964 film (Image: Supplied)

Initially, he admits that he imagined himself sweeping chimneys for a couple of years then recruiting more staff.

But he decided the best way to keep costs down was to work by himself.

While at work, Greg says he often deals with Jackdaw nests.

A Jackdaw nest removed from a chimney by Greg White (Image: Supplied)

He says the birds drop twigs and branches in chimneys in a “reverse kerplunk” way, blocking them at the top.

To unblock the chimneys, he says care must be taken not to disturb the animals.

Aside from dealing with the birds, Greg has had to deal with several unusual items that have fallen down chimneys as he’s been sweeping.

These include a hammer, brush and spirit level.

He also recalls going to sweep a chimney only to realise that it had been cut off from the second floor. Greg had to deliver the news to the home’s owners that their chimney wasn’t as they imagined it.

When he gets stuck with a task on the job, Greg explains that he uses a Facebook forum that other experienced chimneys sweeps are members of. Together, they help each other out.

“There’s a very supportive community among chimney sweeps,” he says.

To get in touch with Cleansweep Chimney Sweeping visit the business’ website: cleansweep-yorkshire.co.uk