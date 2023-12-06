THE search is on for a key witness after a fight between a man and a woman in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say that officers in Knaresborough are appealing to anyone who was in the town bus station on Monday morning (December 4) and witnessed a fight to come forward.
Read next:
- Bridge removed in York as part of major project
- Man dies following crash in York
- Woman falls from bridge in North Yorkshire
A spokesman said: "In particular we are appealing for a key witness to come forward following an altercation between a young man and woman, along with anyone else who witnessed the incident.
"It happened at about 9am. If you were at the bus station and either intervened or witnessed the incident, please get in touch.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email helen.james@northyorkshire.police.uk North Yorkshire Police via 101 and pass information for PC Helen James."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230229894.
- A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on conditional bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article