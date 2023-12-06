North Yorkshire Police say that officers in Knaresborough are appealing to anyone who was in the town bus station on Monday morning (December 4) and witnessed a fight to come forward.

A spokesman said: "In particular we are appealing for a key witness to come forward following an altercation between a young man and woman, along with anyone else who witnessed the incident.

"It happened at about 9am. If you were at the bus station and either intervened or witnessed the incident, please get in touch.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email helen.james@northyorkshire.police.uk North Yorkshire Police via 101 and pass information for PC Helen James."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230229894.