The walled city joins dozens of other towns and villages in North Yorkshire already included in commercial build plans from the digital infrastructure provider.

These settlements include Barkston Ash, Boroughbridge, Camblesford, Cawood, Cayton Bay, Dunnington, Easingwold, Elvingon, Filey, Gateforth, Harrogate, Helmsley, Hovingham, Huby, Hunmanby, Kirbymoorside, Linton-on-Ouse, Malton, Pickering, Riccall, Rillington, Sherburn, Scarborough, Selby, South Milford, Stillington, Strensall, Stockton-on-Forest, Tadcaster, Tollerton and Wheldrake.

A similar roll-out across East Yorkshire also includes Pocklington.

Earlier today, Openreach announced it had reached the halfway point of its nationwide plan to reach 25 million premises with its full fibre broadband network by the end of 2026.

It also revealed 142 locations – including York – where it will deliver full fibre to around 1.4 million homes and businesses, including in some of the hardest to reach, most rural communities.

Openreach says it is building full fibre faster and further than any other UK provider – reaching around 60,000 new premises every week – that’s the equivalent of somewhere like Scarborough. That means passing another home or business with ultrafast, gigabit-capable broadband every ten seconds.

Openreach intends to keep building after it reaches its initial 25 million target, reaching up to 30 million premises with Full Fibre by the end of 2030.

Clive Selley, CEO, Openreach, said: “This is a national infrastructure project that’s a genuine success story. We’re delivering engineering on an epic scale, on time and on budget – and that’s thanks to a supportive policy environment which has led to huge investment and competition throughout the UK’s telecoms sector.

“From a standing start just a few years ago, we’ve now made this life-changing technology available to 12.5 million premises and counting and we’re building faster than any operator I’m aware of in Europe.

“Our build rate is still accelerating and it’ll take us half the time to reach our next 12.5 million. But we won’t be stopping there. Ultimately, we’ll reach up to 30 million premises by the end of the decade - unlocking a raft of economic and social benefits by supporting new models of commerce, healthcare and public services.”

Openreach says more than 4 million homes and businesses are already connected to the new network and demand continues to rise, with more than 30,000 premises joining every week.

Openreach has already made Full Fibre available to over 13,400 medical facilities – including hospitals, GP surgeries and pharmacies across the country, as well as 8,300 care and nursing homes.

Full fibre also reaches 2,500 banks and financial buildings, 1,500 libraries, art centres and museums, as well as 1,200 emergency services buildings including coastguard and mountain rescue.

By connecting people and businesses, the Full Fibre transformation could give a £72bn boost to the output of the UK economy in 2030, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr).