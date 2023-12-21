Randy Etty, a Dutch artist and relative of William Etty RA (1787-1849), and family came to the city following an invitation from the Friends of York Art Gallery.

Led by senior curator and Etty expert Dr Beatrice Bertram, the family looked around exhibition spaces before enjoying a behind-the-scenes tour of the artist's paintings, drawings, and personal items, including his surviving palette.

Randy, who is also an artist, said: “It is thrilling to be here in York, William’s beloved city, and to come face to face not just with magnificent works of art but also with our family’s personal history”.

The family joined Senior Curator Dr Beatrice Bertram and Charles Martindale, Head of the Friends of York Art Gallery, to view William Etty’s painting after Titian’s Le Concert Champetre, on loan to York Art Gallery from a private collection (Image: Anthony Chappel-Ross)

The family also paid their respects at Etty's tomb in the cemetery of St Olave’s Church, which is set within one of the arches of St Mary’s Abbey in Museum Gardens.