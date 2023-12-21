A DIRECT descendant of one of York's most celebrated painters has travelled from the Netherlands to be given a behind-the-scenes tour of his ancestor's artworks in York Art Gallery.
Randy Etty, a Dutch artist and relative of William Etty RA (1787-1849), and family came to the city following an invitation from the Friends of York Art Gallery.
Led by senior curator and Etty expert Dr Beatrice Bertram, the family looked around exhibition spaces before enjoying a behind-the-scenes tour of the artist's paintings, drawings, and personal items, including his surviving palette.
Read next:
Former pupils of York school demolished in 1996 celebrate reunion
Victory for campaigners as Network Rail drops York footbridge plans
Festive songs to ring out in York with seasonal concert
Randy, who is also an artist, said: “It is thrilling to be here in York, William’s beloved city, and to come face to face not just with magnificent works of art but also with our family’s personal history”.
The family also paid their respects at Etty's tomb in the cemetery of St Olave’s Church, which is set within one of the arches of St Mary’s Abbey in Museum Gardens.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here