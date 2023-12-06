The Grand - York's only five-star hotel - wants to enlarge its facilities so it can accommodate more guests at its basement spa, which includes a pool.

In an application to the City of York Council, hotel owners say the work is necessary to "enhance the usable space and functionality of the spa".

A heritage report, prepared by Beth Davies for the hotel, outlines the proposed works.

The Grand hotel in York

These include:

* Minor internal works to the spa area, involving the removal of masonry walls, replacement of modern doors and partitions and the creation of a reception area.

* Three short sections of masonry wall to be removed and a new office and relaxation area created.

* The existing pool to be reduced in length slightly and the modern, faux, classical niches removed to create more space.

* The private dining room and gym to be turned into relaxation areas.

The upgrade is designed to enhance the spa experience for guests, says the report.

The report says the impact on the listed building will be minimal.

It concludes: " The proposed changes will result in very minor harm to the significance of the listed building through the loss of a minimal amount of historic masonry in one of the lowest status and least sensitive areas of the building and the installation of new partitions within the linen store to form a reception office.

"This harm is considered to be at the lowest end of the scale of ‘less than substantial’ in the terms of the NPPF. This harm is considered justified to facilitate the provision of a spa that can accommodate a greater number of guests and meet current expectations of spa facilities associated with the quality of hotel accommodation offered by The Grand."

Micklegate Planning Panel has studied the application and is offering no objection.

The building in 1966 when it was a railway HQ

The hotel, which first opened in 2010 as the Cedar Court Grand Hotel, has a long history as a railway headquarters for the north.

Originally built by the North Eastern Railway in 1906, it was designed to be a 'palace of business' and no expense was spared in its creation despite there being a recession at the time.

