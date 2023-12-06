North Yorkshire Police say that at 6.20pm on Tuesday, November 28, a group of men were aggressive and abusive to the driver in Lawrence Street, before one of them assaulted him.

A spokesperson for the force said: "An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. He was interviewed and released under investigation."

Police are now asking the public for help so they can establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

READ NEXT:

They are also appealing for information, witnesses, and CCTV footage of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email: harry.mallett@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Harry Mallett.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230226425 when passing information.