Today's print issue included a free 16-page supplement detailing the winners, with a report and photos of the glittering ceremony, staged at the Knavesmire on Thursday night.

Over the next few days, the Press's website will also be running details of the winner, with the report of the night already having being published.

The overall award in the 2023 awards went to IQ Engineers, who are based at the North Minster Business Park.

IQ Engineers supplies equipment in the water and sewage industry and dates back to 1996.

It also won the Large Business of the Year category.

Judges described it as an “outstanding business with exceptional quality and a highly skilled workforce”.

The chief sponsor of the awards was Hiscox UK, the leading business insurance company.

Its regional manager North, Chris Hanson, said: “Recognition from your peers in any walk of life is important. It plays a key part in personal development and is a significant motivational factor for humans to succeed. This is no different for small businesses.

“In fact, it is arguably even more important for small businesses when you consider the additional financial implications of recognition [good or bad] and the impact this can have on brand, popularity and ultimately financial success.

“Business Awards are a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to recognise, and be recognised in their local market place for the work that they do, and how well they do it. It is an opportunity to showcase what makes them special.

Hiscox is a specialist insurer, which prices itself on supporting small businesses when thy need it the most.

Chris continued: “We select our customers carefully and we always strive to ensure that we see the person behind the policy. Supporting the business awards in our adopted home town of York felt like the perfect opportunity for us to align these key values with our local business community, whilst celebrating some fantastic local businesses who are clearly going from strength to strength.”

He describes IQ Engineers as worthy winners.

“It feels almost apt for us to mention them here, as they provide such a valuable protective service for other local businesses with the provision of flood defence equipment – as an insurer how could we not be pleased to see a company win, who value proactive risk prevention and actively help others to prevent against loss or damage to their business!”

Chris added: “The night was a huge success and Hiscox thoroughly enjoyed being part of this. It was an honour and pleasure to sponsor the evening and to hear about the inspirational people behind many of the businesses showcased.

“Small business is the lifeblood of both local and UK economies. The courage and sacrifice made by small business owners to make their business a success, continues to inspire Hiscox.

“We have created a suite of sector specific small business policies aimed at protecting small business owners in their chosen business area. Most business owners see insurance as a required, albeit reluctant spend, but as our recent advertising campaign highlights, we can be there for them when the unexpected happens – and help protect them.”