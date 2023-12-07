Bootham Green resident Faye Alderson, 43, says her car was damaged whilst parked up in Newborough Street in Clifton overnight on November 20.

She blames the closure of Burton Stone Lane and an advertised City of York Council diversion sending vehicles down nearby streets including Newborough which have cars parked on both sides. She says it means two vehicles are trying to pass one another in space only meant for single file traffic.

Newborough Street in York (Image: Supplied)

City of York Council has said that as Faye's incident is the subject of an insurance claim it is a private matter and they can't comment.

As previously reported by The Press, Burton Stone Lane has been closed at its junction with Shipton Street from November 13 and until tomorrow (December 8) for utilities work to be carried out on the new Passivhaus development.

Burton Stone Lane in Clifton is closed at its junction with Shipton Street (Image: Haydn Lewis)

"I am a single working mother, I need my car to take my daughter to school in Skelton each day, and this is going to have a massive impact on my life until its sorted," said Faye.

"The car was hit and the other driver disappeared and I had to get my insurance to recover the car and then pay £375 excess plus next year's increases when I renew.

"I had 22 years without a single claim and now it's down to zero because of the council's ridiculous planning.

"I came to the car to take my daughter to school to find my car wouldn't turn or or move. On further inspection, it had been hit.

"The front passenger side wheel had been hit head on and the wheel and axle are completely damaged. I couldn't even turn the ignition, the steering is locked.

"Traffic is being diverted through unsuitable residential streets. Prior to this happening I was concerned about the speed and volume of traffic, but now it's far worse.

"As the streets have parking on both sides, its only possible for one vehicle at at time to pass through, both on Shipton Street and Newborough Street. It is like hell on earth on a morning.

"Its also very dangerous as people are speeding. I cannot believe they would direct traffic through this area when it's obvious it's not large enough to accommodate this volume. There are lorries and pick ups from the new housing estate being built, there are workers from there parking on this already overcrowded street, taxi's, other work vehicles such as bin men, residents, school kids, businesses, all requiring access."

A City of York Council spokesman: "I’m afraid that the outcome and investigation of any insurance claim is private and as such we will be unable to comment on this case."