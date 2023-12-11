The charity is hoping to help the patients on their children's wards have the best Christmas experience they can.

Despite staff doing their best to get patients home to their families for Christmas, some are too unwell and have to celebrate the holiday on the ward, the charity says.

The play team at the charity organises gifts for each child on the ward, to help make the day extra special. People are urged to donate - with just £10 buying a present for a child.

READ NEXT:

Leanne Haycock, Play Specialist Team Leader, said: "Christmas on the children’s wards and within the paediatric areas is nothing short of special.

"The patients are given presents throughout the festive period, and if lucky enough they may even have a visit from Santa."

To donate, follow the link here, or call 01904 724521.