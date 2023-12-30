Tess Humphrey was diagnosed with dysautonomia – a dysfunction of the nervous system which can cause the heart to beat too fast and too slow, fatigue, headaches and nausea – while in her third year studying at the University of York.

There is no cure for dysautonomia but there are ways to manage the condition and its symptoms.

Tess dropped out of university as her illness became worse and she needed hospital treatment.

She was left bedridden for four years and needing a wheelchair and walking stick.

Tess Humphrey (Image: Supplied)

“I was getting the most horrendous arthritic-type pain all over my body, so bad that I’d spend weeks at a time unable to even sit up in bed,” Tess says.

“Most days all I could do was try to sleep through the pain and wait for my evening visit from care workers.

“It devastated all my hopes for the future. I really thought my life was over already.”

But the illness was unable to shake Tess’ love for writing.

Tess Humphrey (Image: Supplied)

“Obviously I was too ill to type most of the time, but on the days when I could sit up, I would still write,” she says.

She wrote a play in this period that caught the attention of a theatre company in Manchester and featured in the Manchester Fringe Festival.

Tess became the company’s writer in residence and produced four plays in one year with them.

Her latest play is drama comedy The Guildford Poltergeist – telling the story of an autistic 13-year-old girl called Joyce who ends up in the spotlight when word gets out that her family home is haunted.

The Guildford Poltergeist (Image: Supplied)

Tess was diagnosed with autism at the age of 10 and used some of her experiences to help when directing the show.

The show was produced by Keziah Lockwood who is also autistic.

Its setting takes the audience back to 1965 and shows Joyce's struggles with being autism at that time.

Tess explains how Joyce has a love of nature and runs away from school to play in the woods.

“Everyone has a strong sense that Joyce doesn’t live within the same constraints of society that everybody else does,” she says.

“Unfortunately, because she’s different to most people, opinions turn against her and she is accused of using witchcraft to commit terrible crimes.”

The show also features York actor Jude Pollitt-Berthereau in his first professional lead role.

Jude Pollitt-Berthereau (Image: Ashley Karrell)

He plays 18-year-old Tristan who finds himself at the centre of a media storm when his family are tormented by ghostly goings on in their new house.

The Guildford Poltergeist runs from February 16 to 18 at The King’s Arms in Salford, and February 23 25 at The Hope Street Theatre, Liverpool.

Tickets are available online from: TessHumphrey.com