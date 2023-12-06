Rudding Park in Harrogate, Swinton Park in Masham and the famous Grantley Hall in Ripon were listed in the top 45 UK locations.

The latest scheme unveils the very best spa facilities across the UK which have been identified by the inspectors after a “careful process.”

The AA adds: “Hotels with an AA Best UK Spas stand out as exceptional and exemplary spa delivering outstanding wellness experiences, while those with an AA Recommended Spa award demonstrate a quality spa provision with high standards of customer care and cleanliness.

“By spotlighting exceptional spa offerings across the UK, the AA’s spa awards provide consumers with a definitive guide to the highest quality and rejuvenating hotel retreats the country has to offer.”

You can see all the top UK spa hotels in the AA Spa Awards for 2023 here.

Rudding Park has been described by the AA as “stylishly contemporary and elegant.”

The Follifoot Wing of the 19th-century building set in “beautiful parkland” features suites and bedrooms with spas.

The AA explains: “Carefully prepared meals are served in the relaxed Clocktower which has a striking pink chandelier as its centrepiece, and the stylish bar and conservatory lead to a generous terrace which is perfect for eating alfresco.

“Then there’s Horto (Latin for 'kitchen garden') which showcases produce from the hotel's own kitchen garden to produce innovative, award-winning dishes.

“There’s also an impressive spa with treatment rooms, a gym, private cinema and extensive conference facilities, plus an adjoining 18-hole, par 72 golf course, and driving range.”

Meanwhile, Swinton Park has been praised by the AA for its “luxury furnished bedrooms” that come with a “host of thoughtful extras.”

“The restaurant, Samuel's, serves food sourced from the 20,000-acre Swinton Estate, as the hotel, winner of several green awards, is committed to keeping food miles to a minimum.

“The gardens, including a four-acre walled garden, have been gradually restored, and the Deerhouse is the venue for the hotel's alfresco food festivals, summer BBQs and weddings.”

Elsewhere, an AA inspector complimented Grantley Hall for its “attentive friendly service with warm Yorkshire hospitality.”

They commented: “It opened in July 2019, and boasts award-winning restaurants along with state-of-the-art luxury gym, wellness centre and spa.

“Set in stunning grounds with 47 high quality, individually styled bedrooms and suites, there's an array of public areas and lounges so there is always somewhere you can lose yourself."

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, is enthusiastic about the impact this initiative will have on the industry.

He said: "We are thrilled to unveil this scheme, which not only celebrates the best spas in the UK but also benchmarks the industry.

“Joining the spa award is an opportunity for hotels to showcase their excellent spa facilities and attract guests seeking the utmost in relaxation and luxury."